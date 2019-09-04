The story appears on
Page A3
September 4, 2019
Free for subscribers
Addressing social, economic issues
THE central government supports Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam in working with Hong Kong people to address deep-rooted economic and social issues, Yang Guang, a spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, said yesterday.
The central government supports efforts of Lam and her administration to discuss solutions with people from all walks of life including the young people through dialogue, Yang said.
The social problems such as expensive housing, big wealth gap and stagnation of social mobility, which concern ordinary Hong Kong people and particularly young people, have formed over a long period of time and are caused by many complicated factors, Yang said.
“Hong Kong needs constructive dialogue,” he said.
