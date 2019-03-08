The story appears on
Page A6
March 8, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Advances in forecasting weather a capital idea
Chinese researchers have constructed an urban meteorological system with high resolution for accurate forecasts, according to Beijing Institute of Urban Meteorology.
The rapid-refresh multi-scale analysis and prediction system, using data from Beijing’s buildings, land use and meteorological observation, has a horizontal resolution of 1 kilometer.
To test the system’s prediction accuracy, the researchers chose weather data from July 2017 to January 2018 to represent the summer and winter and analyzed the forecast results.
The prediction system accurately simulated the evolution of the near-surface meteorological elements including temperature, humidity, wind and rainfall.
It can predict the energy consumption of buildings, as well as estimate the changes of indoor temperature and humidity of each floor over time. The air-conditioning load can also be predicted based on the energy exchange between the buildings and outdoor air.
The system has been used by Beijing Meteorological Service, Municipal Institute of City Planning and Design and Municipal Commission of Urban Management. It will provide support for the city’s weather forecast and warning, city planning and safe operation, and disaster prevention and alleviation.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.