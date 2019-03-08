Advances in forecasting weather a capital idea

Home » Nation

Chinese researchers have constructed an urban meteorological system with high resolution for accurate forecasts, according to Beijing Institute of Urban Meteorology.

The rapid-refresh multi-scale analysis and prediction system, using data from Beijing’s buildings, land use and meteorological observation, has a horizontal resolution of 1 kilometer.

To test the system’s prediction accuracy, the researchers chose weather data from July 2017 to January 2018 to represent the summer and winter and analyzed the forecast results.

The prediction system accurately simulated the evolution of the near-surface meteorological elements including temperature, humidity, wind and rainfall.

It can predict the energy consumption of buildings, as well as estimate the changes of indoor temperature and humidity of each floor over time. The air-conditioning load can also be predicted based on the energy exchange between the buildings and outdoor air.

The system has been used by Beijing Meteorological Service, Municipal Institute of City Planning and Design and Municipal Commission of Urban Management. It will provide support for the city’s weather forecast and warning, city planning and safe operation, and disaster prevention and alleviation.