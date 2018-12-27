Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A2

December 27, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

African swine fever reports are hogwash

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 December 27, 2018 | Print Edition

THE African swine fever outbreak on the mainland, initially reported in August, has been effectively dealt with and is under control.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks when responding to fabrications by Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party administration which reportedly claimed that the mainland was concealing facts about the outbreak, and the disease was out of control.

Speaking at a press conference, Ma rejected the DPP administration’s claims as “sheer, intentional hype,” saying they were an attempt to sow discontent toward the mainland among Taiwan residents.

The mainland’s measures and achievements in the prevention and control of African swine fever have received recognition from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, Ma said.

The mainland has kept updating related international and regional organizations on the African swine fever outbreak in a timely, open and transparent manner, the spokesman said.

He added that as a member of the World Organization for Animal Health, Taiwan has access to information on animal epidemic diseases.

According to Ma, following the bird flu outbreaks across the Taiwan Strait in 2004, both sides agreed to establish a non-official channel, under which two specified organizations maintained regular exchanges of information on epidemic diseases in agricultural products that are currently not being traded between both sides.

It ran smoothly before it was discontinued due to changes in personnel and functions in the Taiwan-based organization in 2017, the spokesman said.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿