After 5,600km, cyclist sheds tears at Mt Everest

Home » Nation

When he finally arrived at the base camp of Mount Qomolangma in southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, Fu Qisheng couldn’t hold back his tears and took many photos with his black bike in front of the mountain.

“Mount Qomolangma is not only lofty and grand, and I feel so grateful for my decision to ride all the way here,” Fu, who has just returned to Lhasa and is resting there.

Fu, 60, is a resident of Yinchuan, capital city of northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

He has been a cycling enthusiast for many years, but in the past he could only ride to work or travel by bike on weekends and public holidays. In 2019, he retired and thus had more time for cycling.

“I’ve probably cycled around 10,000 kilometers per year these past three years. Riding bike not only gave me chance to see the beautiful rivers and mountains around China, but also build up my body,” he said.

It has always been Fu’s dream to go to Lhasa by bike.

After over half a year’s preparation, he set off alone on May 22, 2021.

“I rode about tens of kilometers to more than 100 kilometers per day and along the way, I encountered rainy days, foggy days and windy days, which made me very tired sometimes,” he said.

It took Fu 82 days to get to Mount Qomolangma, also known as Mount Everest, riding 5,600km through six provinces and regions.

The biggest difficulty is climbing mountains at a high altitude. “There is severe lack of oxygen ... which can make anyone desperate and even collapse,” Fu said.