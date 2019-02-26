The story appears on
Page A6
February 26, 2019
Related News
After-school oversight
The Chinese government will step up its campaign against malpractice in after-school institutions. Some institutions use exaggerated advertisements, said the State Council committee that supervises education services. Others set their curriculum too far ahead of the normal school curriculum or promise enrollment at good schools.
