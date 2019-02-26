Advanced Search

February 26, 2019

After-school oversight

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 February 26, 2019 | Print Edition

The Chinese government will step up its campaign against malpractice in after-school institutions. Some institutions use exaggerated advertisements, said the State Council committee that supervises education services. Others set their curriculum too far ahead of the normal school curriculum or promise enrollment at good schools.

