Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

June 19, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Age of mothers rises

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 19, 2019 | Print Edition

Giving birth to children at an older age, even at an advanced age, has become a trend in Taiwan compared with 10 years ago. About 30.1 percent of women who gave birth to children in 2018 were above 35 years old, an increase of 16.7 percent from a decade ago. New mothers aged between 25 and 29 accounted for 23.4 percent of the total in 2018, a drop of 13 percent over 2008. The average age of new mothers in 2018 was 32. A total of 181,000 babies were born in Taiwan in 2018, 7.2 percent fewer than in the previous year.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿