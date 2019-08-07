The story appears on
Page A6
August 7, 2019
Airline vape smoking case probed
Police are investigating an online report of a passenger smoking an electronic cigarette on a Shanghai Airlines’ flight, the carrier said yesterday.
The female passenger began puffing and blowing a cloud of smoke when Flight FM9235 from Urumqi to Karamay in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region was about to land on August 2, according to footage posted on Weibo.
While many responses expressed outrage at her behavior, others wondered why the flight crew hadn’t intervened.
“The passenger must be handed over to the police with severe punishment or even get blacklisted as a deterrent to others,” said Su Shanling, a netizen.
Shanghai Airlines is cooperating with the police to look into the incident, the carrier said. Smoking, including vapes, is not allowed aboard Chinese commercial passenger flights.
Passengers can report to crew members or security guards onboard as soon as they see any violation to ensure safety and a healthy and orderly environment of the flight.
People who violate the order on public transport such as buses, boats, trains and planes face up to 15-day detention plus a fine. E-cigarettes endanger safety because their lithium batteries may overheat, catch fire and even explode.
