Airport gets court orders to stop protesters

THE Hong Kong International Airport resumed operation yesterday after two days of chaos and flight cancellations caused by protesters.

Passengers were able to check-in or purchase vouchers. A demonstration area has been marked out at the arrival hall.

Airport Authority Hong Kong said earlier yesterday that it had obtained an interim injunction to restrain persons from unlawfully and willfully obstructing or interfering with proper use of the airport.

The authority also emphasized that there was a restraining order on attending or participating in any demonstration at the airport other than in the area designated by the airport authority.

Only departure passengers with a valid air ticket or boarding pass for a flight in the next 24 hours and a valid travel document will be allowed to enter the terminal buildings. Passengers have been told to arrive at the airport three hours before their departure time.

Other members of the public, including those who may want to accompany departing passengers or receiving passengers, should not travel to the airport unless absolutely necessary.

Many of the passengers, whose flights were delayed or changed, were still waiting at the airport for confirmation of their new departure time.

“It was total chaos last night and those people in black were everywhere. We were very scared,” said Maria from the Philippines. “I just hope we can fly out today.”

“I’m very angry. Some of the protesters said they were sorry but I think they were just having fun here, obstructing us,” said Pia from Germany. “I can’t believe this could be happening in the 21st century.”

“I only wish I can leave Hong Kong safely and go back home,” she said.

As one of the busiest in the world, the Hong Kong International Airport handled an average of 200,000 travelers each day in 2018.

Frank Chan, secretary for transport and housing of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, said paralyzing the airport will make Hong Kong “pay a heavy price.”

“Amid fierce regional competition, it is very easy to destroy years of achievements the airport has accomplished, but rebuilding them will be very hard,” Chan said.

Cathay Pacific Airways has sacked two pilots, the company said yesterday, after it suspended them last week over their involvement in protests in Hong Kong.

“One is currently involved in legal proceedings. The other misused company information on Flight CX216/12 August. Cathay Pacific wishes to make it clear that we express no view whatsoever on the subject matter of any ongoing proceedings,” it said.

China’s aviation regulator last week demanded Cathay suspend personnel who engaged in illegal protests in the city.

The airline later moved to suspend a pilot who was among more than 40 people charged with rioting for allegedly taking part in violent clashes with police. It suspended a second pilot on Tuesday.