July 6, 2021
Alert issued for yet more bad weather
The National Meteorological Center yesterday issued a new blue alert for rainstorms and severe convection conditions — extreme weather including hail and storm winds — across the country.
From 2pm yesterday to 2pm today, heavy rainfall and rainstorms are expected in parts of provincial-level regions including Inner Mongolia, Hebei, Beijing, Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou, Yunnan, Hubei, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Tibet and Taiwan.
Parts of these regions will also see thunderstorms, strong winds and hail, said the center, warning that some areas of Hubei and Chongqing will experience downpours with up to 150 millimeters.
Thunderstorms and hail will strike parts of Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Beijing and Tianjin.
The center warned local authorities to remain alert for possible flooding, landslides and mudslides, and recommended halting outdoor activities in hazardous areas.
The last blue alert, the most moderate on the four-tier scale, was from 8am Sunday to 8am yesterday.
