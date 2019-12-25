All forms of firms to be treated equally: Li

Home » Nation

CHINA hails investment from Japanese and South Korean entrepreneurs and will treat them equally with identical protection and opportunities, said Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on the sidelines of a trilateral summit yesterday.

Premier Li was delivering a speech at the China-Japan-ROK Business Summit in Chengdu with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan and President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea in attendance.

Li said all the businesses in China will be taken as homegrown enterprises and encouraged Japanese and South Korean entrepreneurs to grasp the opportunity by occupying a spot in the country’s resilient economy.

Citing dim economic projections for the next year by numerous international organizations, Li stressed the three sides should work in tandem with each other to uphold free trade and expedite the trilateral free trade agreement, thereby further promoting trade and investment liberalization and achieving new breakthroughs in trilateral economic and trade cooperation.

The China-Japan-ROK Free Trade Zone will inject new vitality into the three countries to deal with the downward risks on the global economy, achieve stable growth, and accelerate the process of regional economic integration, said the premier.

“China needs higher level of opening up. We will not adhere to protectionism despite trade deficits with Japan and South Korea, but open wider to the outside world. We will ensure enterprises under all forms of ownership be treated on an equal footing, which demonstrates our determination for trade liberalization,” Li said.

South Korean President Moon urged the three countries to increase free trade, get rid of trade barriers and bolster business activities to achieve win-win cooperation. “We should make concerted efforts for cultivating new industries as a response to the Fourth Industrial Revolution and strengthen cooperation in a wide range of areas including manufacturing and artificial intelligence,” said Moon.

Japanese PM Abe said that “the government is willing to heed the suggestions from the economic circle and work hard for the development of China-Japan-ROK relations.”