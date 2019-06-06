Alligators released

Home » Nation

A TOTAL of 120 Chinese alligators have been released into the wild in east Anhui Province. Bred in captivity, these reptiles — 30 males and 90 females — were set free at 46 points in the Anhui Yangtze Alligator Reserve. Satellite trackers were attached to 18 alligators for monitoring and further research of their activities. Anhui Yangtze Alligator Reserve is the only artificial-breeding base for Chinese alligators worldwide and has been releasing batches of the reptiles into their natural habitat since 2003, with 228 released so far. Monitoring shows that all of the alligators have adapted well and survived in the wild, and some have even started to reproduce.