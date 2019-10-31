An insight into 3,800-year-old Erlitou life

Home » Nation

Archeologists recently revealed the staple food in Erlitou Relics, a 3,800-year-old culture in Henan Province, was millet.

A stable carbon and nitrogen isotope analysis on 34 human skeletons from the relics shows a wealth of information about the food of people living in the area.

They believed millet was the staple food of the population in Erlitou, which was in line with the food characteristics of people in dryland farming areas. They also found food varied due to the ranks of graves.

Chinese and Japanese academics also said they could basically confirm that some pots discovered on the site were for heating, so they also believed the excavation indirectly proved the existence of ovens at that time.