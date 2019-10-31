The story appears on
Page A6
October 31, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
An insight into 3,800-year-old Erlitou life
Archeologists recently revealed the staple food in Erlitou Relics, a 3,800-year-old culture in Henan Province, was millet.
A stable carbon and nitrogen isotope analysis on 34 human skeletons from the relics shows a wealth of information about the food of people living in the area.
They believed millet was the staple food of the population in Erlitou, which was in line with the food characteristics of people in dryland farming areas. They also found food varied due to the ranks of graves.
Chinese and Japanese academics also said they could basically confirm that some pots discovered on the site were for heating, so they also believed the excavation indirectly proved the existence of ovens at that time.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.