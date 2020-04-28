Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

April 28, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Ancient cliff tombs found

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 28, 2020 | Print Edition

A total of 219 ancient cliff tombs have been discovered in Chengdu, capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

They are in Zhongxing Village, Jintang County. Over 600 objects, including pottery, glass, silver and copperware were found the tombs, believed to date between the late Eastern Han Dynasty (AD 25-220) and the Six Dynasties (222-589).

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿