Ancient cliff tombs found

A total of 219 ancient cliff tombs have been discovered in Chengdu, capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

They are in Zhongxing Village, Jintang County. Over 600 objects, including pottery, glass, silver and copperware were found the tombs, believed to date between the late Eastern Han Dynasty (AD 25-220) and the Six Dynasties (222-589).