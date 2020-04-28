The story appears on
Page A6
April 28, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Ancient cliff tombs found
A total of 219 ancient cliff tombs have been discovered in Chengdu, capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province.
They are in Zhongxing Village, Jintang County. Over 600 objects, including pottery, glass, silver and copperware were found the tombs, believed to date between the late Eastern Han Dynasty (AD 25-220) and the Six Dynasties (222-589).
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.