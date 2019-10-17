Antarctic power

Home » Nation

China’s domestically made unattended power supply system will provide power for the first time to Taishan station in the Antarctic inland ice sheet, its developer said.

Developed by Southeast University, the giant “power bank” left Nanjing, capital of east China’s Jiangsu Province, on Tuesday. It can provide uninterrupted power for a year. The system is formed by two containers: one for instruments and another for power generation.