Anti-infection measures on Mt Everest

Home » Nation

China is taking strict measures to prevent COVID-19 infections on Mount Qomolangma, and has reported zero infections so far on the north side of the mountain since the climbing season began in early April.

Officials spoke to Xinhua at a recent anti-epidemic meeting held at the mountain’s base camp, where Tibet’s regional sports bureau and the local government jointly discussed the situation at the world’s highest peak, also known as Mount Everest, at 8848.86 meters along the China-Nepal border.

Both countries suspended the climbing season on the mountain last year due to the pandemic. Nepal has issued permits allowing 408 foreigners to attempt climbs this year as it tries to boost tourism revenue.

A total of 21 expedition permits have been issued this year on the north side of the mountain, all to Chinese citizens. According to the China Tibet Mountaineering Association, no foreign nationals have been allowed into the Qomolangma area since the outbreak began last year.

“We put strict anti-epidemic measures into action in all the camps along the climbing route this year,” said Nyima Tsering, head of the Tibetan Sports Bureau.

Daily disinfection is required in climbers’ sleeping camp, canteen, washrooms and all other common areas, and CTMA officials ensure that climbing teams are fully equipped with masks, sanitizer, medical gloves, and other medical equipment to cover at least one month.

The CTMA set up a checkpoint 300 meters from the base camp, keeping non-related persons outside. Although tourism around Mt Qomolangma has resumed earlier this year, tourists are still forbidden to go inside Mt Qomolangma National Reserve’s core zone, the entrance of which is about a 10-minute drive from base camp.

While China has mostly curbed domestic transmission of the virus, Nepal is experiencing a surging outbreak with record numbers of new infections and deaths in recent days as infections spill over from neighboring India’s deadly second wave.

Over 30 sick climbers were evacuated from base camp on the Nepalese side of the peak in recent weeks. A Kathmandu-based hospital confirmed to Xinhua that a few mountaineers airlifted from the base camp two weeks ago had tested positive.

“We are keeping in touch with the Nepalese side to adjust our climbing plan,” said Nyima, revealing that a “zero contact strategy” is being worked out, in order to maintain certain distances between climbers from different sides of the peak if they summit on the same day.

According to Nyima, a line of separation will be set on one side of the peak before the climbers leave for the summit from the camp at 8300 meters. The mission is to be carried out by a group of professional mountaineering guides who will reach the top along with the rope-fixing team.

“We are still working on the details of how to build that line,” said Nyima.