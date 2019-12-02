Anti-terrorism exercise in Zhuhai

Home » Nation

ZHUHAI police in south China’s Guangdong Province, staged an anti-terrorism exercise on Friday morning at the port of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge.

The exercise, which involved around 1,000 officers and more than 80 police vehicles, started at the bridge in the presence of local officials as well as police representatives from Hong Kong and Macau.

Multiple squads of police officers holding riot shields, wearing helmets and shouldering assault rifles gathered at the exercise area. Police on motorcycles and special mission vehicles including armored vehicles and speed boats offshore, are seen in a video released by Zhuhai traffic police on its Sina Weibo account.

The exercise also showcased the police’s crowd control tactics and deployment of drones in counter-terrorism operations, which could be used to gather information and shoot projectiles at illegal drones.

Wrapping up with an oath-swearing ceremony, officers vowed to safeguard political security, social stability and people’s peaceful life.