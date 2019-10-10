Apple draws flak for app aiding HK protesters

Home » Nation

UNITED States tech giant Apple Inc has been criticized by China’s media yesterday for a smartphone app that allows Hong Kong’s violent protesters to report police movements.

HKmap.live, designed by an outside supplier and available on Apple’s online store, “facilitates illegal behavior,” People’s Daily said yesterday.

“Is Apple guiding Hong Kong thugs?” the newspaper asked?

HKmap.live allows users to report police locations, use of tear gas and other details that are added to a regularly updated map. Another version is available for smartphones that use the Android operating system.

“What I can tell you is that these radical, violent crimes in Hong Kong have seriously challenged the legal system and social order in Hong Kong, threatened the safety of Hong Kong residents’ lives and property, and undermined the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong,” said China’s foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.

“Anyone who has a conscience and justice should resist and oppose instead of supporting and indulging those actions,” Geng said at a news briefing.

“Apple jumped into this on its own and mixed together business with politics and commercial activity with illegal activities,” People’s Daily said.

The newspaper warned Apple might be damaging its reputation with Chinese consumers.

“This recklessness will cause much trouble for Apple,” People’s Daily said. “Apple needs to think deeply.”

Criticism of Apple followed government criticisms starting last weekend on the National Basketball Association over a comment by the general manager of the Houston Rockets in support of the protesters. China’s state TV has canceled broadcasts of NBA games.