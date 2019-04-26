Arabian tradition of incense making is alive in Yongchun

Home » Nation

Holding a bunch of bamboo sticks in his hands, Pu Lianggong, 65, dips them into a jar of water, then rolls them in a basket of incense powder.

He eventually casts them on the floor to dry in the sun. The sticks fan out like a blooming flower.

Pu, has spent most of his life studying and making incense in his old workshop, a shed with walls of rammed earth in Yongchun County of Quanzhou, a city in southeast China’s Fujian Province.

It is a handicraft that originated from his Arab ancestors who traded spices along the ancient Marine Silk Road centuries ago.

Today, there are about 300 incense manufacturers in Yongchun, with more than 30,000 people working in the industry.

It is said that one in every three incense sticks sold in Southeast Asia is made in Yongchun.

As a family tradition, Pu, at the age of 5, started to learn to recognize hundreds of kinds of spices, and was taught the ancient technique of making incense when he was 9.

“I had to master all 18 procedures of the ancient craft, which was both boring and arduous,” said Pu.

At the age of 14, he mastered all the skills of incense making, and at 24, he took over the family business.

“We need to combine dozens of spices and herbs to make incense for different seasons and purposes,” said Pu.

“It might take two or three generations to develop a product of classic quality.”

Now his son, Pu Haixing, has set up an incense-making course at a vocational school in Quanzhou.

“Incense is mainly used for religious occasions, only a few people realize that burning incense can help people relax and sleep well,” said Pu Haixing.

The Pu family and other incense companies are selling incense to Southeast Asia and Europe online, strengthening business ties with customers from more than 10 countries along the Belt and Road.