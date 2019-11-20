Around 1,100 arrested during university standoff

Home » Nation

THE Hong Kong police said that they have arrested around 1,100 people in and around the Hong Kong Polytechnic University yesterday.

During the standoff in the PolyU that has lasted for three days, the police have been seeking peaceful resolutions, Chief Superintendent of Police Public Relations Branch Kwok Ka-chuen said.

"Using force has always been the last resort in response to the violence of the rioters. Over the past few days, we repeatedly appealed to the rioters to surrender their weapons and leave the campus. However, some still ignored our warnings and refused to leave," he said.

The police have actively engaged other government departments and concerned parties for joint effort to bring out the rioters, Kwok said, adding that they have arranged for first-aiders to enter the campus to provide treatment for the injured rioters, as well as for secondary school principals, teachers and social welfare department staff to help the students.

Regarding the large number of under-aged people among the rioters, the police did not arrest them immediately, but made arrangement to record their personal data before releasing them, he added.

“No one is above the law. No excuse, no political demand or motive can spare anyone from legal liability,” Kwok said.

According to Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, some 600 people had left PolyU while about 100 others were believed to still remain on the campus.