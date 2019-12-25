Arsonist who killed 18 in bar executed

Home » Nation

An arsonist who set a fire in a KTV bar in south China’s Guangdong Province that killed 18 people was executed yesterday, according to a local court.

The death sentence of Liu Chunlu has been reviewed and approved by the Supreme People’s Court, the country’s top court.

Liu was executed yesterday morning, the Guangdong High People’s Court said.

About 00:30am on April 24, 2018, due to personal dissatisfaction, Liu removed the oil pipe of his motorcycle parked on the first floor of a KTV bar in the city of Yingde, allowing the oil to flow onto the ground. Liu then ignited it with a lighter.

The fire engulfed the lounge, killing 18 people. Three others were injured. Liu’s close relatives met him before the execution.