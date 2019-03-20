Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A2

March 20, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Artificial island for housing

Source: AFP | 00:14 UTC+8 March 20, 2019 | Print Edition

HONG Kong plans to build one of the world’s largest artificial islands with a US$79 billion price tag, city officials announced yesterday.

The government’s HK$624 billion proposal to reclaim 1,000 hectares of land around the city’s largest island, Lantau, has been touted as a solution to the pressing housing shortage in the city.

Authorities said they hope to start work on reclaiming land in 2025, with an eye on allowing residents to move to the island in 2032.

The manmade island would be nearly three times the size of New York’s Central Park and provide up to 260,000 flats, more than 70 percent of which would be used for public housing, the government has said.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿