January 7, 2021
Assaulters convicted
THE district court of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region yesterday convicted three people arrested for assaulting Fu Guohao, a journalist from the Beijing-based Global Times newspaper, in August 2019.
According to the court, Amy Pat was found guilty of three crimes including false imprisonment, assaulting and rioting, while Lai Yun-long and Ho Ka-lok were found guilty of two crimes, namely assaulting and rioting. The fourth defendant in the case, Wong Yat-ho, was acquitted on all charges. Fu was tied up and beaten by the rioters at the Hong Kong airport on August 13.
