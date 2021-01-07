Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A3

January 7, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Assaulters convicted

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 January 7, 2021 | Print Edition

THE district court of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region yesterday convicted three people arrested for assaulting Fu Guohao, a journalist from the Beijing-based Global Times newspaper, in August 2019.

According to the court, Amy Pat was found guilty of three crimes including false imprisonment, assaulting and rioting, while Lai Yun-long and Ho Ka-lok were found guilty of two crimes, namely assaulting and rioting. The fourth defendant in the case, Wong Yat-ho, was acquitted on all charges. Fu was tied up and beaten by the rioters at the Hong Kong airport on August 13.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿