Attempts to spark Strait crisis will fail

Home » Nation

ANY attempts to provoke and create confrontation between compatriots across the Taiwan Strait is doomed to fail, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said yesterday.

An Fengshan, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to questions related to the Democratic Progressive Party administration’s attempts to further block cross-Strait exchanges.

The DPP administration’s actions reflected the selfishness of its agenda and went against the common aspiration of compatriots on both sides for peace, cooperation and development, An said at a press conference.

He called on compatriots across the Strait to join hands to push forward cross-Strait relations and create a better future for the Chinese nation.

Highlighting the media’s role in promoting cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, enhancing mutual understanding and affection between compatriots on both sides, An said the mainland has been encouraging and supporting cross-Strait media exchanges throughout the years.

However, the DPP administration and a tiny number of separatist elements on the island are too afraid to see that happen and launched crackdowns and attacks on Taiwan media that objectively report the true situation on the mainland and support the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, An said.

What they have done is strongly opposed and condemned by the people on both sides of the Strait and will be proven as wrong in history, An said.

The forward-moving historical trend of cross-Strait relations is unstoppable.

An made the comments after the 11th Straits Forum, which was held in Fujian Province between June 15 and 21.

An said the forum was very successful despite the DPP administration’s attempts to obstruct it. More than 10,000 people from Taiwan participated, setting a record, he added.

The spokesperson said over 50 percent of the Taiwan participants were young people. A job fair was also held on the sidelines of the forum, offering 2,300 positions for young job seekers from Taiwan.

During the forum, a raft of agreements on investment, trade, industry cooperation and primary-level exchanges were also signed, An said.

The sense of a family has been strengthened. At a sub-forum, more than 2,000 people from both sides of the Taiwan Strait who share bloodlines sang “We Are a Family.” More than 600 people from Taiwan visited their ancestral villages on the mainland, An added.

The spokesperson also noted broad public attention in Taiwan on the forum — over 1,600 news stories, 76,000 comments and about 160,000 likes on social media.

“No one can force or stop the massive strength and the historical trend jointly created by people from both sides of the Taiwan Strait,” An said.