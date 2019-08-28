The story appears on
Page A2
August 28, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Aussie arrested for spying
CHINESE foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a press conference yesterday that Australian citizen Yang Jun was arrested on suspicions of espionage according to the law.
“On August 23, Beijing Municipal Bureau of State Security has arrested Yang Jun who is suspected of spying activity, and a further investigation is currently underway,” Geng said.
“China is processing this case in accordance to the law and fully guarantee the legitimate rights of Yang Jun, and his health condition is good,” Geng added.
In addition, Geng said China expressed dissatisfaction with Australia’s statement regarding the case and reiterated that China is a country ruled by law.
He said Australia should respect China’s judicial sovereignty and should not interfere with China’s handling of this case.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.