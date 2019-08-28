Aussie arrested for spying

Home » Nation

CHINESE foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a press conference yesterday that Australian citizen Yang Jun was arrested on suspicions of espionage according to the law.

“On August 23, Beijing Municipal Bureau of State Security has arrested Yang Jun who is suspected of spying activity, and a further investigation is currently underway,” Geng said.

“China is processing this case in accordance to the law and fully guarantee the legitimate rights of Yang Jun, and his health condition is good,” Geng added.

In addition, Geng said China expressed dissatisfaction with Australia’s statement regarding the case and reiterated that China is a country ruled by law.

He said Australia should respect China’s judicial sovereignty and should not interfere with China’s handling of this case.