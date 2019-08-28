Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A2

August 28, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Aussie arrested for spying

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 28, 2019 | Print Edition

CHINESE foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a press conference yesterday that Australian citizen Yang Jun was arrested on suspicions of espionage according to the law.

“On August 23, Beijing Municipal Bureau of State Security has arrested Yang Jun who is suspected of spying activity, and a further investigation is currently underway,” Geng said.

“China is processing this case in accordance to the law and fully guarantee the legitimate rights of Yang Jun, and his health condition is good,” Geng added.

In addition, Geng said China expressed dissatisfaction with Australia’s statement regarding the case and reiterated that China is a country ruled by law.

He said Australia should respect China’s judicial sovereignty and should not interfere with China’s handling of this case.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿