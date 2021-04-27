Australia told to be prudent on Taiwan

Home » Nation

CHINESE Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin yesterday urged Australia to abide by the one-China principle and prudently handle Taiwan-related issues.

Wang stressed that abiding by the one-China principle is an inherent requirement for developing China-Australia relations, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory. Wang spoke a day after Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton told the Australian Broadcasting Corp that the chance of a conflict involving China over Taiwan “should not be discounted.”

“China must and will be reunified. We stand ready to do our utmost to strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification, but we will never leave any room for any form of ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist activities,” Wang said.

He said it is hoped that the Australian side will fully recognize the high sensitivity of the Taiwan issue, abide by the one-China principle, prudently handle Taiwan-related issues, and refrain from sending any wrong signals to the separatist forces, and do more that is conducive to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and China-Australia relations.

Separately, a Chinese mainland spokesperson warned the authorities of Taiwan against their “independence” speech, saying that their provocative actions were the roots for destabilizing cross-strait ties. Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to Tsai Ing-Wen and Lai Ching-te’s recent claim that Taiwan is a “sovereign state.”