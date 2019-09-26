Bacteria can wreck non-drinkers’ liver

Home » Nation

Chinese researchers have found that a type of bacteria can produce large amounts of alcohol in the gut, high enough to cause liver disease in non-drinkers.

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, in which fat builds up in the liver due to factors other than alcohol, affects around a quarter of the adult population in the world.

Its cause remains unknown.

According to researchers from the Capital Institute of Pediatrics, Wuhan Institute of Virology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and other Chinese research institutions, they came across the bacteria when they were treating a NAFLD patient with severe liver damage and auto-brewery syndrome, a rare condition where people become intoxicated after eating sugary and starchy foods.

Previous studies found that the ABS could be related to a yeast infection.

Yeast can ferment alcohol in the gut as it brews beer in a barrel.

In the new study, the researchers found that the case of ABS was due to bacteria.

In the patient’s feces, several strains of Klebsiella pneumonia, a common type of commensal gut bacteria, were found to produce alcohol four to six times higher than strains found in healthy people.

The researchers then analyzed gut bacteria samples from 43 NAFLD patients and 48 healthy people.

The results showed that about 60 percent of NAFLD patients had medium to high levels of Klebsiella pneumonia in the gut.

But only 6 percent of healthy volunteers carried the bacteria, the research showed.