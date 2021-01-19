‘Badly behaving’ US officials sanctioned

Home » Nation

CHINA has decided to impose reciprocal sanctions on some US officials who have behaved badly over issues related to Hong Kong and Taiwan, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said yesterday.

The move comes amid fresh US sanctions against six officials of the Chinese central government and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government and the United States’ recent decision to ease restrictions on exchanges between the US and China’s Taiwan region.

Hua said US executive officials, members of Congress and non-governmental organizations, who have acted viciously and were responsible for the negative actions on Hong Kong-related issues, as well as their immediate family members, will be subject to the new sanctions.

China has also decided to impose sanctions on relevant US officials who have performed badly on the Taiwan question, Hua added. The relevant US actions grossly interfered in China’s internal affairs and gravely violated international law and the basic norms governing international relations. “China is firmly opposed to and strongly condemns this,” Hua said.

Hong Kong is a society under the rule of law, and everyone is equal before the law, Hua said, adding that the basic requirement of the rule of law is that laws must be obeyed and lawbreakers prosecuted. “We firmly support relevant departments of the HKSAR in cracking down on illegal and criminal activities in accordance with the law, safeguarding the authority of the law and safeguarding national security,” she added.

The spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council condemned the US sanctions, saying that it is time for US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to end his sanction tricks.

A long-term anti-China hawk in the Trump administration, Pompeo tweeted around 30 anti-China posts during the weekend, including attacks on the Communist Party of China, Chinese media, policies concerning the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Hong Kong, the South China Sea, and China’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hua slammed the tweets, saying “the top US diplomat, who prides himself on lying, cheating and stealing, has once again shown the world what the doomsday madness of sticking to the lying diplomacy to the end is.

“Pompeo’s lying diplomacy has not only made his personal credibility completely bankrupt, but also caused irreparable damage to the national image and interests of the US. I believe history will make a fair trial for him.”