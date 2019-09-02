Bay Area radio

Home » Nation

A RADIO channel covering the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area started broadcasting from 7am yesterday.

The channel, airing on FM 101.2 and MW 1215, will broadcast 21 hours a day mainly in Cantonese and also include programs in the dialects of Hakka, Chaozhou City and Shantou City, the operator China Media Group said, adding that it will also have accounts on social media platforms. The move aims to promote comprehensive advantages of the region, enhance cooperation among the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau and help the two special administrative regions integrate their own development into the overall development of the country, said Shen Haixiong, president of China Media Group.