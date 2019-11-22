Bei Bei settling down in his new base in Sichuan

Home » Nation

AMERICAN-BORN panda Bei Bei has finally settled down in the Bifengxia base in southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

After a 16-hour trip, a charter flight carrying Bei Bei landed in Chengdu, capital of Sichuan, on Wednesday afternoon. Then the male panda was transported to the Bifengxia base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda.

Perhaps feeling exhausted after the long journey or adapting to his new surroundings, Bei Bei was hesitant to walk out of the transport cage at first. With a little encouragement from his keepers, however, he soon emerged and took in his new home yesterday.

A welcome ceremony was held at the base yesterday.

The four-year-old cub, whose name means “precious, treasure” in Mandarin, appeared to be contentedly eating and ambling around his new cage, according to images broadcast by CGTN. Bei Bei is not familiar with his Chinese keeper’s voice and does not react when the keeper calls out his name, yet he has quickly taken a liking to the local bamboo. According to his keeper, Bei Bei ate around 4kg of food on Wednesday night.

The public will be able to see Bei Bei after he stays in quarantine for a month.

Bei Bei turned four years old on August 22. His father Tian Tian and mother Mei Xiang remain at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington DC.