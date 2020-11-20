BeiDou satnav closer to global approval

Home » Nation

China’s BeiDou Navigation Satellite System BDS-3 has passed technical verification on its key performance indicators for applications in the civil aviation sector, according to the civil aviation authorities.

This means that the main work of the BDS-3 system has been completed ahead of its draft into the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

It was the first time for the BDS-3 system-related civil signals to receive and pass the systematic technical verification by an international organization.

This has laid a foundation for the formulation of the BeiDou system industrial standard and the application of the system in China’s civil aviation industry during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025).

In the next step, ICAO will solicit opinion from all countries. After confirmation, BDS-3 will be officially incorporated into ICAO standards.

China declared the official commissioning of the BeiDou system on July 31, marking the formal opening of the BDS-3 system for global users.