July 2, 2020
BeiDou’s network completed
The newly-launched last satellite of China’s BeiDou Navigation Satellite System successfully entered the long-term operation mode yesterday, the Xi’an Satellite Control Center said.
It marked that all 30 satellites of the BDS-3 system have been operating in the long-term mode, a major step forward for BDS to provide full services to the world, said the center.
The last satellite of the BDS was launched on June 23.
After nearly eight days, it successfully entered final orbit 36,000 kilometers above Earth on Tuesday.
The center is conducting final tests before the satellite can be connected with the BDS-3 system and provide services.
The BDS-3 system started to offer basic navigation services to countries and regions along the Belt and Road as well as the world in December 2018.
