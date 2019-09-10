The story appears on
Related News
Beijing Declaration links Chinese, German researchers
The Chinese Academy of Sciences and the German Academy of Sciences Leopoldina signed the Beijing Declaration yesterday, pledging to step up basic research and promote communication among young researchers from the two countries.
It was signed at the opening of the first CAS-Leopoldina Joint Conference “Science for Future: All Starts with Basic Research.”
CAS President Bai Chunli said challenges, including climate change, disaster reduction and mitigation, infectious diseases, pollution, poverty and unbalanced development are placing huge pressure on sustainable development.
