Beijing Games planning in home stretch

The preparations for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games have entered a critical sprint period, said Zhang Jiandong, a deputy to the 13th National People’s Congress on Saturday.

According to a government work report submitted to the national legislature for deliberation on Friday, China is making meticulous preparations.

“We will fully implement the decisions of the central government. And we will work with all parties to overcome difficulties to ensure the safe and smooth hosting of the Beijing Winter Olympics as scheduled,” said Zhang, who is also the executive vice president of the Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee.

“The preparations ... have made important progress.”

All 12 competition venues have been completed, a high-speed railway and an expressway linking Beijing and co-host city Zhangjiakou are now operational, and more than 1 million volunteer applications have been received. Beijing 2022 has also signed up 38 sponsors and suppliers.

“With less than a year to go before the opening of the Games, our tasks are arduous,” said Zhang, noting that the pandemic and weather conditions during the 2022 Winter Olympics, such as high winds, rain and snow, are challenges to the smooth hosting of the event.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, international trials were canceled. Instead, an adapted testing program of events across 20 disciplines of snow sports was tested in the Yanqing and Zhangjiakou competition zones in February.

Test runs for ice sports are set for April.

An international working group on epidemic prevention and control has been set up by the BOCOG, the International Olympic Committee and the World Health Organization.