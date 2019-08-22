Beijing and books

Home » Nation

The 26th Beijing International Book Fair opened yesterday with a focus on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. More than 2,600 exhibitors are taking part, displaying over 300,000 books. Some 1,600 overseas exhibitors from 95 countries and regions, including 30 countries along the Belt and Road, are taking part. Portugal and Kazakhstan are participating for the first time. Romania is the guest of honor.