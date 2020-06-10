Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A10

June 10, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Beijing back to school

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 10, 2020 | Print Edition

Around 520,000 students in the first, second and third grades of primary schools in Beijing will resume classes on June 15, local education authority said yesterday. “Students and teachers in primary and middle school are required to wear masks during class,” said Li Yi, a spokesperson for the Beijing Municipal Education Commission. Off-campus training institutions can apply in writing for resuming offline courses and collective activities.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿