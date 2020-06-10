The story appears on
Beijing back to school
Around 520,000 students in the first, second and third grades of primary schools in Beijing will resume classes on June 15, local education authority said yesterday. “Students and teachers in primary and middle school are required to wear masks during class,” said Li Yi, a spokesperson for the Beijing Municipal Education Commission. Off-campus training institutions can apply in writing for resuming offline courses and collective activities.
