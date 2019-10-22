Beijing gardens open

Advanced Search

October 22, 2019

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 October 22, 2019 | Print Edition

The outdoor gardens of the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition that closed on October 9 were reopened to public yesterday.

The ticket price is 20 yuan (US$2.83). Children under 6, people with disabilities, senior citizens 60 or older and soldiers will have free admission, while those between 6 and 18 and college students will pay 10, according to the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition Coordination Bureau. The park is open from 9am to 4pm every day. Ticket sales will stop at 3pm. Located in the suburban district of Yanqing, the Beijing horticultural expo has received about 9.34 million visitors since it opened on April 28.

