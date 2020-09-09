The story appears on
Beijing leads world in air quality reform
The reduction in PM2.5 concentrations in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei is among the most substantial air quality improvements ever achieved in the world in the past five to six years, according to a report by the World Bank.
The details were included in a report by the World Bank team on Pollution Management and Environmental Health released at the 2020 Beijing International Forum for Metropolitan Clean Air and Climate Actions yesterday.
Jostein Nygard, a senior World Bank environmental specialist, said the air quality management of fine particulate matter particularly from industrial processes, power plants and clean household fuels, heavy-duty vehicles, passenger cars and industrial combustion sources have worked well.
He suggested that, for the next steps, while continuing to focus on already applied measures, increasing focus should be given to secondary PM sources from fertilizer use efficiency, urea substitution and manure management.
Zhang Dawei, deputy director of the Department of Air of the Chinese Ministry of Ecology and Environment, announced at the forum that the average annual concentration of PM2.5 in Beijing dropped from 89.5 micrograms per cubic meter in 2013 to 42 micrograms per cubic meter in 2019.
That was a decrease of more than 50 percent.
The carbon emission intensity fell by 43 percent from 2010 to 2019.
