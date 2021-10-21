The story appears on
Page A2
October 21, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Beijing makes booster jab offer
BEIJING is starting to offer residents booster jabs for COVID-19, local media said yesterday, as the Chinese capital gears up to host a Winter Olympics in February.
China had fully vaccinated more than 1 billion people — more than 78 percent of the population — as of mid-September, according to the National Health Commission.
Boosters will be offered to residents aged over 18 who have been fully vaccinated for at least six months, according to a report in Beijing News.
The move comes as Beijing is set to host the Winter Olympics under strict rules that will see athletes live and compete in a “closed loop” and only Chinese spectators allowed to watch events.
Athletes must be vaccinated or face 21-day quarantine upon entry.
Health experts have said China needs to reach around 85 percent vaccination coverage to achieve herd immunity — a goal that authorities are trying to achieve by the end of this year.
Booster shot programs have been announced in at least 10 other provinces in recent weeks.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.