Beijing makes booster jab offer

BEIJING is starting to offer residents booster jabs for COVID-19, local media said yesterday, as the Chinese capital gears up to host a Winter Olympics in February.

China had fully vaccinated more than 1 billion people — more than 78 percent of the population — as of mid-September, according to the National Health Commission.

Boosters will be offered to residents aged over 18 who have been fully vaccinated for at least six months, according to a report in Beijing News.

The move comes as Beijing is set to host the Winter Olympics under strict rules that will see athletes live and compete in a “closed loop” and only Chinese spectators allowed to watch events.

Athletes must be vaccinated or face 21-day quarantine upon entry.

Health experts have said China needs to reach around 85 percent vaccination coverage to achieve herd immunity — a goal that authorities are trying to achieve by the end of this year.

Booster shot programs have been announced in at least 10 other provinces in recent weeks.