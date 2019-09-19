Beijing no-fly zone

Home » Nation

Beijing will ban the flying of low, slow and small aerial vehicles around the upcoming 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, local police said yesterday.

The ban, targeting aerial vehicles and balloons for sports, entertainment and advertising, will go into effect within the city from 8am tomorrow to 6pm on October 2. The ban covers light and ultralight airplanes, gliders, delta-wing airplanes, hot air balloons, airships, paragliders, drones, model airplanes, unmanned free balloons and captive balloons.