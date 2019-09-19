The story appears on
Page A5
September 19, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Beijing no-fly zone
Beijing will ban the flying of low, slow and small aerial vehicles around the upcoming 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, local police said yesterday.
The ban, targeting aerial vehicles and balloons for sports, entertainment and advertising, will go into effect within the city from 8am tomorrow to 6pm on October 2. The ban covers light and ultralight airplanes, gliders, delta-wing airplanes, hot air balloons, airships, paragliders, drones, model airplanes, unmanned free balloons and captive balloons.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.