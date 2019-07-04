Beijing set to follow Shanghai on garbage

Home » Nation

Beijing’s urban management commission said yesterday the city will follow Shanghai’s lead on mandatory garbage sorting, although with different classification standards.

On the first day of its new regulations on Monday, Shanghai issued 623 notices for rectification to institutions and companies which failed to sort their garbage correctly.

Shanghai’s garbage classification standards require the separation of dry refuse, wet trash, recyclable waste and hazardous waste. Individuals who fail to sort garbage may be fined up to 200 yuan (US$29).

The Beijing urban management commission said it plans to classify residential garbage into kitchen waste, recyclable waste and hazardous waste. The fine will be no less than Shanghai’s.

In 2018, Beijing collected 9.3 million tons of household waste.

The Beijing Environmental Sanitation Group has been promoting new garbage sorting facilities such as recycling bins and smart kitchen-waste trash cans since 2016.

With intelligent devices, residents can receive points to earn small gifts when classifying kitchen waste and recyclable objects.

According to the sanitation staff, if kitchen waste can be separated from dry waste, the garbage transfer pressure in the city can be greatly reduced.

In 2017, China’s State Council set a goal that the country should realize a utilization rate of 35 percent of household garbage recycling by 2020, and 46 Chinese cities should take the lead in implementing mandatory classification of residential waste.