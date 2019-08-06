The story appears on
Page A6
August 6, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Beijing updates science awards rules
Beijing has updated the regulations of its science awards by setting up three new categories for individuals, including foreign talent, the municipal government said.
According to the revised regulations released on Friday, winners of the three new awards will be individuals who have made outstanding scientific and technological achievements, young talent under the age of 40 and foreigners who have made contributions to promoting Beijing’s science and technology development.
Established in 2002, the city’s science awards have never set nationality restrictions on winners. Last year, 16 foreigners were awarded science awards, said officials.
The newly added award exclusively for foreign individuals will encourage more foreign scientists to carry out research and activities in Beijing, China’s capital city and center for innovation and international communication.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.