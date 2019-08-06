Beijing updates science awards rules

Home » Nation

Beijing has updated the regulations of its science awards by setting up three new categories for individuals, including foreign talent, the municipal government said.

According to the revised regulations released on Friday, winners of the three new awards will be individuals who have made outstanding scientific and technological achievements, young talent under the age of 40 and foreigners who have made contributions to promoting Beijing’s science and technology development.

Established in 2002, the city’s science awards have never set nationality restrictions on winners. Last year, 16 foreigners were awarded science awards, said officials.

The newly added award exclusively for foreign individuals will encourage more foreign scientists to carry out research and activities in Beijing, China’s capital city and center for innovation and international communication.