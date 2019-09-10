Beijing’s smart lights

Home » Nation

Beijing has introduced intelligent lamp posts with multiple functions in several districts, the Beijing Daily said yesterday. Lamp posts in 17 streets of Haidian District are being updated into smart lamp posts that integrate roles of monitoring traffic violations, showing road signs and housing 5G facilities. Some lamp posts in Dongcheng and Tongzhou districts will also be revamped into multifunctional platforms. The lamp posts can collect and analyze data on air quality and car exhaust. They can show road conditions and parking information. The lamp posts will also help save a lot of space as they integrate the roles of several road facilities.