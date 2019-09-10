The story appears on
Page A6
September 10, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Beijing’s smart lights
Beijing has introduced intelligent lamp posts with multiple functions in several districts, the Beijing Daily said yesterday. Lamp posts in 17 streets of Haidian District are being updated into smart lamp posts that integrate roles of monitoring traffic violations, showing road signs and housing 5G facilities. Some lamp posts in Dongcheng and Tongzhou districts will also be revamped into multifunctional platforms. The lamp posts can collect and analyze data on air quality and car exhaust. They can show road conditions and parking information. The lamp posts will also help save a lot of space as they integrate the roles of several road facilities.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.