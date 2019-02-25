The story appears on
February 25, 2019
Better bus standards
China is to tighten safety standards for public buses and trolleybuses in urban areas after incidents endangering public safety.
The standards, issued by the Ministry of Transport and to take effect on March 1, relate to areas such as the separation of the driver’s compartment, fire extinguishers, automatic window breakers, passenger door emergency control and emergency exits. A fistfight between a bus driver and a passenger sent a vehicle plunging into a river in southwest China’s Chongqing City killing a dozen in October.
