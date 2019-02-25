Advanced Search

February 25, 2019

Better bus standards

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 February 25, 2019 | Print Edition

China is to tighten safety standards for public buses and trolleybuses in urban areas after incidents endangering public safety.

The standards, issued by the Ministry of Transport and to take effect on March 1, relate to areas such as the separation of the driver’s compartment, fire extinguishers, automatic window breakers, passenger door emergency control and emergency exits. A fistfight between a bus driver and a passenger sent a vehicle plunging into a river in southwest China’s Chongqing City killing a dozen in October.

Nation
