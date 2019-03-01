Better protection of Mount Qomolangma reserve

Home » Nation

China’s environmental authority has vowed consistent efforts to protect Mount Qomolangma National Nature Reserve in the Tibet Autonomous Region.

Efforts will be taken to strengthen monitoring, enhance mountaineering trash cleanups, reduce tourism and climbing activity-generated pollution and rectify irregularities, Liu Youbin, a spokesperson with the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, said.

The measures came after the reserve banned ordinary tourists from entering its core zone to better conserve the environment of the world’s highest mountain, also known as Mount Everest.

Liu said the environment on Mount Qomolangma has seen significant improvement, but the number of tourists has kept increasing.

Allowing tourists to enter the core zone of the reserve will add pressure to environmental protection.

Ordinary tourists are banned from areas above Rongpo Monastery, around 5,000 meters above sea level. A new tent camp will be set up nearly 2km away from the original one.

For travelers who have a climbing permit, the mountaineering activities will not be affected.

Although ordinary visitors can’t go beyond the monastery, it won’t affect them from appreciating the mountain, Liu said.

Covering an area of around 33,800 square kilometers including a 10,312-square-kilometer core zone, the reserve is home to one of the world’s most vulnerable ecosystems.