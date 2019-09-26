Advanced Search

September 26, 2019

Big data intelligence

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 September 26, 2019 | Print Edition

China’s prestigious Tsinghua University has unveiled its Big Data Intelligence Research Center as part of efforts to push forward the development of artificial intelligence. The research center, which is coordinated by the university’s Institute of Artificial Intelligence, will focus on the improvement of AI’s theoretical research and big data computing method. Through the interdisciplinary research of data science, cognitive science and social science, the center aims to develop a new generation of people-oriented big data intelligent computing.

