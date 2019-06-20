Bionic bones the future of orthopedics

Home » Nation

Chinese researchers are designing bionic bones with improved biological compatibility and mechanical strength, with the intention of using them as orthopedic implants in the future.

Researchers from the Northwestern Polytechnical University have spent more than 15 years developing artificial bones that are highly consistent with the composition, structure and mechanical properties of natural bones.

According to Wang Yan’en from the university based in Xi’an, most commonly used bone implants are made of polymer materials and metals such as titanium. But these lack biocompatibility and do not match human bone’s mechanical strength, which could lead to abrasion and dislocation after being implanted.

“If the implants cannot be well fused with natural bones, they may need secondary surgery,” Wang said.

Wang’s team used hydroxyapatite, a medical bioceramic material, to fabricate bone scaffolds.

Wang said although it is considered as one of the most suitable materials for bone-scaffold fabrication, how to bond the powder-like material into a strong and robust scaffold remains difficult.

“Previously used acidic binders have made the bone scaffold acidic, which adversely affected the environment for the growth of bone cells and brought agony to the patient after implantation,” Wang said.

The team experimented with hundreds of different solutions to create a binder that would not only result in a strong and robust scaffold but also adapt to the biological environment. The research was published in the journal Polymer.

Wang’s team also explored how to use 3D printing technology to make customized bone scaffolds.

“With ultra-fine droplets spraying technology, the printing equipment can precisely regulate the proportion of the printing materials, including powder, binder, cell culture liquid and protein original fluid,” Wang said.

The team carried out animal tests with the Air Force Medical University, also in Xi’an. After the bionic bones were implanted into rabbits, they integrated well with natural bones.