April 14, 2021
Bird flu outbreak
An outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed in a forest park in northeast China’s Liaoning Province, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Monday. A total of 11 wildfowls were found affected with avian influenza H5N6 and died in the forest park in the city of Shenyang. The park is home to about 291 wildfowls. Local authorities activated the emergency response plan, culling 280 birds and sterilizing the surrounding areas, said the ministry.
