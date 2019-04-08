Bird flu virus case confirmed

Home » Nation

North China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has confirmed a person has been infected with the H7N9 bird flu virus. The patient, an 82-year-old man from Ejina Banner (County) in Alashan League (Prefecture), is receiving treatment in neighboring Gansu Province, said the government of Ejina Banner. The government has initiated an emergency response and disinfected the patient’s residence and surrounds. It said those who had close contact with the man showed no abnormalities. H7N9 is a bird flu strain first reported to have infected humans in China in March 2013. Infections are most likely to occur in winter and spring among people who handle poultry.