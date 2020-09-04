Blue alert as 9th typhoon about to hit

Home » Nation

China’s national observatory yesterday renewed a blue alert for Typhoon Maysak, which is expected to bring strong winds and rainstorms to eastern and northern China.

By 8am yesterday, the ninth typhoon this year was about 280 kilometers south of Changbai County, in northeast China’s Jilin Province, the National Meteorological Center said.

The typhoon had weakened to a severe tropical storm with a maximum wind speed of 30 meters per second near its center, according to the NMC.

The NMC forecasts that Maysak will move northwest at a speed of around 60km per hour and weaken gradually.

Through this afternoon, gales are expected to hit parts of the Yellow Sea, the Bohai Sea and parts of Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, and Inner Mongolia.

The center yesterday also renewed a blue alert for rainstorms, which are expected to sweep parts of Heilongjiang, Jilin, Liaoning and Inner Mongolia. Some areas are expected to see up to 50 mm of hourly precipitation.

The NMC has advised people and vessels in disaster-prone areas to take shelter from winds and stay vigilant.