Body of evidence favors donation to science

For many, a late-night call is an unwanted disturbance, but for 74-year-old Zhao Yonghua, it is a cause for excitement.

Zhao, a volunteer advocate for donating bodies to science, replies, “I’ll be there asap,” puts on his clothes and rushes out.

“Sometimes a phone call informs me about the death of a voluntary body donor, and in such cases every minute counts,” he said.

Upon arriving at the scene, Zhao helps bereaved families fill in application forms and answers their questions about the procedure of donating a body. Formerly a worker in north China’s Tianjin City, Zhao has been an advocate for body donation for about 20 years.

In 2002, Zhao notarized his will for body donation, as did his wife.

Before that, the couple had set up a service hotline to promote body donation and organized voluntary activities.

So far, Zhao’s volunteer group, which has more than 100 people, has assisted more than 2,000 people register to donate their bodies.

“My job does not stop at getting them to sign the papers,” he said. “We visit the families of the donors often and show them respect.”

In a memorial park in Tianjin, the names of 803 body donors are engraved on a monument, and Zhao knows a third of them.

Zhang Ping, director of the department of anatomy and histology at Tianjin Medical University, said that a growing number of volunteers had contributed to the increase in body donations to the school.

“Anatomy is a basic medical course,” Zhang said. “Students can obtain a better understanding of physiology and pathology through practical operations.”

The university started receiving willed bodies for medical training in the 1980s. Total donations have reached 797, among which 86 were received in 2018.

Li Rui, a senior student at TMU, said she had been deeply touched after visiting the hall that was built by the university in 2002 to display the last words of the body donors.

“I pay tribute to these donors and want to be one like them,” Li said.

In Beijing, more than 2,600 donated bodies have been used for medical research and study since the city launched a body donation registry in 1999.

China’s body donation rate rose from 0.03 to 4.53 donors per million in the past decade, with the number of registered body and organ donors exceeding 1.16 million by March, according to the China Organ Donation Center.